Clippers' Amir Coffey: Remains sidelined
Coffey (ankle) didn't play Thursday for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in the affiliate's 105-102 win over the Windy City Bulls.
One of the Clippers' two players signed to a two-way contract, Coffey has yet to make his NBA or G League debut while he continues to work back from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason. The Clippers have yet to provide a timeline for his return to game action.
