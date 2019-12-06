Coffey (ankle) didn't play Thursday for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in the affiliate's 105-102 win over the Windy City Bulls.

One of the Clippers' two players signed to a two-way contract, Coffey has yet to make his NBA or G League debut while he continues to work back from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason. The Clippers have yet to provide a timeline for his return to game action.