Coffey isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Norman Powell will reclaim his starting spot from Coffey after missing the Clippers' previous contest due to a hip injury. Coffey is averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.9 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.
