Coffey isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coffey and P.J. Tucker will head to the bench with the return of Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (groin). Coffey is averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.