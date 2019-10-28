Clippers' Amir Coffey: Ruled out Monday
Coffey (ankle) won't play in Monday's game against the Hornets.
Coffey continues to recover from an ankle injury he sustained in the preseason. An official timetable for his return hasn't been released, but his next chance will be Wednesday against Utah.
