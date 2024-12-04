Coffey produced 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Coffey continues to make an impact regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench. He's scored in double digits in his last three outings, and he's also achieved that feat in six of his last nine outings. That said, his bench role limits his upside, so Coffey remains better suited to be a streaming option at best in most formats outside of the very deep ones.