Coffey notched 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against Erie.

Coffey has played four times for Agua Caliente in the G League bubble and his impact has been noticeable, as he is averaging 18.5 points per contest while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in his last two outings. He should be one of the team's key players in the bubble due to his NBA experience.