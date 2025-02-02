Coffey tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and two rebounds over 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 loss to the Raptors.

Coffey made his 11th start of the regular season Sunday due to the absence of Norman Powell (hip). Coffey didn't make a huge impact on the box score and finished with a game-worst minus-18 point-differential. He would be in line to make a second-straight start Tuesday against the Lakers if Powell is not cleared to play.