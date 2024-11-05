Coffey chipped in 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Spurs.

Coffey was one of the players who sparked the Clippers' comeback with his scoring prowess off the bench. That said, despite his excellent stat line, this was the first time he scored more than 15 points and just the third time he logged more than 25 minutes in a game this season. His upside should remain fairly low until he can find consistency on a game-to-game basis.