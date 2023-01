Coffey provided five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 win over Houston.

Coffey stepped into the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since Dec. 15, seeing a limited role while failing to reach double figures in scoring. Coffey has scored five or more points in two of his last five games.