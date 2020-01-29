Clippers' Amir Coffey: Sets new personal high in G League
Coffey scored 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, three steals and one block in 39 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in their 117-103 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Coffey's scoring haul tied fellow two-way player Johnathan Motley for the team lead and represented a new personal best at the G League level for the undrafted rookie out of Minnesota. The big outing likely won't result in Coffey seeing meaningful run in Los Angeles anytime soon, as he's appeared in just two NBA games this season.
