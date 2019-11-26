Clippers' Amir Coffey: Sits with ankle issue
Coffey sat out Sunday's G League game against Canton with an ankle injury.
Coffey had supposedly recovered from a right ankle sprain at the beginning of the month, but it's unknown if this is a re-injury or a setback. He has yet to appear in a G League game this season.
