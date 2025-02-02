Coffey will start in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old swingman will get the starting nod due to Norman Powell (hip) being on the shelf. Coffey has started in 10 outings thus far, during which he has averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per contest.