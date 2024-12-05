Coffey is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Coffey will benefit from the absence of Norman Powell (hamstring management), stepping into the first unit for the seventh time this season. In his other six starts, Coffey averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 25.3 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Scores 18 points with first unit•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Productive off bench•