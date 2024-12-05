Share Video

Link copied!

Coffey is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coffey will benefit from the absence of Norman Powell (hamstring management), stepping into the first unit for the seventh time this season. In his other six starts, Coffey averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 25.3 minutes.

More News