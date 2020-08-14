Coffey will start Friday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard not in the starting five and possibly resting, Coffey will make his first start of the season. In the four games that he's seen double-digit minutes, he's averaging 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.
