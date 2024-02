Coffey will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Paul George (knee) will miss Wednesday's game, so Coffey will draw the spot-start in his place. Over eight starts this season, Coffey has registered averages of 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 triples per contest on 53.7 percent shooting.