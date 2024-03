Coffey will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Terance Mann (shoulder) and Norman Powell (leg) are out, so Coffey will get the starting nod and will be joined by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ivica Zubac in the first unit. Over 10 starts this season, Coffey has compiled averages of 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 treys per contest on 52.1 percent shooting.