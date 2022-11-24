Coffey will start Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) sidelined, Coffey will make his first start of the 2022-23 season. In 15 appearances, Coffey has averaged a mere 2.6 points in 9.8 minutes per contest, but he is coming off arguably his best performance of the season after contributing eight points, five rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes Monday against the Jazz.