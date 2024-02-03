Coffey finished Friday's 136-125 win over the Pistons with 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one block and four steals across 24 minutes off the bench.

The four steals were a season high for Coffey, and he scored in double digits for the fourth straight game. The fifth-year forward is averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 boards, 1.5 steals, 1.3 threes, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.5 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor, 41.7 percent (5-for-12) from long distance and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. He may not be able to maintain that efficiency for much longer, but Coffey appears to be earning a key depth role on the Clippers' roster.