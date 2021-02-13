Coffey had 14 points (3-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss against Rio Grande.

Coffey might have ended as the Clippers' third-best scorer, but he struggled badly from the field and was blocked three times, so he had a tough time finding spaces or comfortable shots against the Rio Grande defense. He'll hope for a bounce-back performance Friday against Iowa.