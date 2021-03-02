Coffey had 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 32 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hustle.

Coffey might have ended as one of five Agua Caliente players with double-digit scoring figures, but he made just five of his 18 field-goal attempts en route to 12 points. Despite the struggles, Coffey should be a reliable scoring option for Agua Caliente throughout the remainder of the season.