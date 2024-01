Coffey will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Paul George (groin) ruled out, Coffey will make his first start since Dec. 29. Coffey's made six starts already this season and averaged 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.5 minutes during those contests. The last time George was sidelined (Dec. 20), Coffey started and played 39 minutes versus the Mavericks, posting 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.