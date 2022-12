Coffey will start Thursday against Phoenix, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) both unavailable Thursday, Coffey will be inserted into the starting lineup alongside John Wall, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris and Moses Brown. Coffey has started in six games so far this season and he's averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds in those starts.