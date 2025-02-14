Coffey (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Coffey will miss just his second contest of the season Thursday due to left knee soreness. His next chance to play will come next Thursday against the Bucks. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see a bump in minutes.
