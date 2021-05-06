site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Amir Coffey: Won't play Thursday
Coffey (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Coffey will miss a third consecutive game Thursday as he remains in the league health and safety protocols. His next chance to return will be for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks.
