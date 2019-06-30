Clippers' Angel Delgado: Becomes unrestricted free agent
Delgado was not extended a qualifying offer by the Clippers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Delgado spent the majority of the season in the G League with Agua Caliente, playing only two games with the Clippers. The 24-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 44 G League games last season.
