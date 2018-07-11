Delgado finished Wednesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Wizards with 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and five steals across 23 minutes.

Delgado hadn't made much of an impact in three summer league games coming into Wednesday's contest, but the coaching staff opted to push him into the starting five for the first time and give him extended run. The 6-foot-10 big man took advantage of the opportunity and picked up his first double-double of the summer. However, he also snagged five steals, showing himself as a capable defender as well. Delgado already inked a two-way contract with the Clippers, which means he'll be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.