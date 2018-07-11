Clippers' Angel Delgado: Double-doubles in summer league win
Delgado finished Wednesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Wizards with 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and five steals across 23 minutes.
Delgado hadn't made much of an impact in three summer league games coming into Wednesday's contest, but the coaching staff opted to push him into the starting five for the first time and give him extended run. The 6-foot-10 big man took advantage of the opportunity and picked up his first double-double of the summer. However, he also snagged five steals, showing himself as a capable defender as well. Delgado already inked a two-way contract with the Clippers, which means he'll be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...