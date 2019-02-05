Clippers' Angel Delgado: Easily tallies double-double
Delgado posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in the loss Monday to the Hustle.
Delgado has essentially been a guaranteed walking double-double, averaging 17.4 points and 14.6 rebounds through 30 games with the G League affiliate. At this point, it's obvious the center has outplayed his current competition but without much of a need at the NBA level, Delgado figures to be a might source of points and rebounds in the G League for the foreseeable future.
