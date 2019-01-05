Clippers' Angel Delgado: Sets G League rebound record
Delgado finished with 17 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 FT) and a G League record 31 rebounds Friday in the Agua Caliente Clippers' 112-94 win over the Oklahoma City Blue. He also added two assists.
The G League's leading rebounder (14.5 per game) entering play Friday, Delgado stepped up his activity on the glass to unforeseen levels, pulling down 20 boards for the third time this season. A two-way player for the Clippers, Delgado has played exclusively at the G League level this season but should get a glimpse with the parent club at some point within the next few months.
