Clippers' Angel Delgado: Signs two-way with Clippers

Delgado and the Clippers agreed to a two-way contract Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

A four-year starter at Seton Hall, Delgado has been one of the better big men in the Big East over the last few seasons. He averaged 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game as a senior, down slightly from his stellar junior season, when he put up 15.2 points and 13.1 rebounds per game to go with 2.2 assists. Given of rim-protection and inability to space the floor, Delgado's chances of sticking in the NBA long-term appear relatively slim, but he'll nonetheless look to prove himself in the G League next season.