Clippers' Austin Rivers: Available Friday
Rivers (ankle) is available to play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Rivers suffered a mild ankle sprain in Thursday's practice and was subsequently listed as questionable for Friday's contest. it appears as though the team was being cautious with his designation, as he will give it a go Friday. Depending how well his ankle holds up he could see some increased run with Patrick Beverley (knee) sidelined.
