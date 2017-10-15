Clippers' Austin Rivers: Back at practice Sunday

Rivers (hip) returned to practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers took part in just one preseason game, as he was dealing with a strained right glute over the last few weeks. However, the fact that he took part in a full practice Sunday means he should be good to go for the start of the regular season. Look for Rivers to be cleared ahead of Thursday's opener against the Lakers and he should jump in as a key cog in the backcourt rotation, likely starting alongside Patrick Beverley. That being said, Lou Williams should get a bunch of minutes off the bench, which could cut into Rivers' workload.