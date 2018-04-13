Clippers' Austin Rivers: Career-best season

Rivers concluded the 2017-18 NBA season by appearing in 61 games and averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds with the Clippers.

Rivers enjoyed his best season of his career despite tying a career low with 61 games played. The Duke Blue Devil increased his points- and assists-per-game averages by 3.1 and 1.2 respectively. Surprisingly though, the 24-year-old shot 42.4 percent from the floor, which was down from his last two seasons. Rivers is signed through next season in which he will make about $12.7 million.