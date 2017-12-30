Clippers' Austin Rivers: Considered day-to-day

Rivers' MRI results Saturday came back negative, and his considered day-to-day with a strained right Achilles, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Rivers went down in a lot of pain during Friday's matchup against the Lakers, so it looks like he dodged a bullet in this situation. His status for Sunday's game versus the Hornets is seemingly up in the air at this point though. Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams would presumably see slightly increased workloads should he ultimately sit out, while C.J. Williams could benefit as well.