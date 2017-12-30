Clippers' Austin Rivers: Considered day-to-day
Rivers' MRI results Saturday came back negative, and his considered day-to-day with a strained right Achilles, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Rivers went down in a lot of pain during Friday's matchup against the Lakers, so it looks like he dodged a bullet in this situation. His status for Sunday's game versus the Hornets is seemingly up in the air at this point though. Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams would presumably see slightly increased workloads should he ultimately sit out, while C.J. Williams could benefit as well.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will not return Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team with 38 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores career-high 36 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...