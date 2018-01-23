Clippers' Austin Rivers: Could miss at least two more weeks
Rivers (heel) could remain out for at least two more weeks, per coach Doc Rivers, the Los Angeles Times reports.
While neither Rivers nor the Clippers have provided much in terms of details, Doc Rivers did tell the media Monday night that he's not expecting to have his son back in the rotation any time soon. "Austin, from what I heard [Monday], is probably at least two weeks away," Rivers said. Austin Rivers hasn't played since Dec. 29, missing the last 12 games with a bruised right heel. Expect little-known guard Tyrone Wallace to continue to pick up big minutes in Rivers' place, with Lou Williams and Sindarius Thornwell counted on for larger roles off the bench.
