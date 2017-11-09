Clippers' Austin Rivers: Dealing with mild ankle sprain

Rivers is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a mild left ankle sprain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers picked up the injury in practice Thursday. While the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, it leaves his status for Friday up in the air. Things should clear up closer to tipoff; if he's unable to play, look for Juwan Evans and Lou Williams to see some increased run.

