Clippers' Austin Rivers: Delivers eight dimes Wednesday

Rivers compiled 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over the Suns.

Rivers saw his facilitation game take a front seat Wednesday, finishing with eight assists in the victory. Milos Teodosic (foot) was forced to miss the game and could be looking at an extended period on the sidelines. This will mean that Rivers is going play on the ball a bit more, resulting in a boost to his assist numbers. He is worth owning in all leagues, and whether you believe he has earned the playing time, he is going to get all the run he can handle down the stretch.