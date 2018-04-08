Clippers' Austin Rivers: Dishes nine assists against Nuggets

Rivers scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Rivers struggled getting his shot to fall, but he was effective as a playmaker and finished with his highest assist total of the season. He'd scored at least 18 points in his previous three games, so he seems likely to bounce back from a scoring perspective in Monday's game against the Pelicans.