Clippers' Austin Rivers: Dishes nine assists against Nuggets
Rivers scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Rivers struggled getting his shot to fall, but he was effective as a playmaker and finished with his highest assist total of the season. He'd scored at least 18 points in his previous three games, so he seems likely to bounce back from a scoring perspective in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team in scoring with 19 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid scoring total despite shooting struggles•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Delivers eight dimes Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Supplements scoring with threes Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Drops 15 in Sunday's defeat•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....