Clippers' Austin Rivers: Doubtful Friday
Rivers (hip) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
Rivers has missed the team's previous three preseason games. If he's held out Friday, he should be considered questionable for the regular-season opener.
