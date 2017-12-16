Clippers' Austin Rivers: Doubtful Saturday vs. Miami

Rivers (concussion) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Heat, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports. He must clear the league's concussion protocol before seeing the court.

Rivers suffered the concussion during Wednesday's game against the Magic, which caused him to miss Friday's game against the Wizards. It appears unlikely he'll play in Saturday's contest either, which should allow for Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams to see the bulk of the team's minutes at guard. Jawun Evans, Sindarius Thornwell and C.J. Williams all remain candidates to see backup run.