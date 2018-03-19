Clippers' Austin Rivers: Drops 15 in Sunday's defeat
Rivers accounted for 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Rivers' scoring total, albeit relatively modest, led the Clippers' first unit on the night. The 25-year-old has morphed into a reliable source of scoring and field-goal percentage, as he's now posted nine straight double-digit scoring efforts and 16 in his last 17 games overall. He's also shot at least 45.0 percent in six of nine March contests, and he entered Sunday's game draining an impressive 49.6 percent of his 13.9 shot attempts per game during the month. He's not an elite facilitator by any stretch and doesn't always serve as a primary ball handler, so his assists production, while serviceable, pales in fantasy relevance to the other two aforementioned categories.
