Clippers' Austin Rivers: Drops 23 in Friday's loss
Rivers scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
He's now scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 17.3 points, 4.0 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. Rivers remains miscast as a starting point guard -- his 3.8 assists per game this season would be a career high -- but the 25-year-old is at least proving he can be consistently productive with a starter's workload.
