Clippers' Austin Rivers: Exercises $12.6 million option
Rivers will exercise his $12.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It was reported earlier in June that Rivers was undecided on whether to opt in or out of his contract, though it appears he's chosen the former and will remain with the Clippers for a fourth straight season. While Rivers saw action in just 61 games in 2017-18, he did tally career-highs of 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.7 minutes, and was relied upon in the backcourt when the Clippers were dealing with some other injuries. While there's been some trade speculation regarding other guards on the roster, the Clippers currently have the likes of Milos Teodosic, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams under contract, so Rivers will certainly have to fend off some of these other guys in order to approach the 33.7 minutes he averaged last year.
