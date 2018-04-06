Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team in scoring with 19 points in loss

Rivers contributed 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and a rebound in 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Jazz.

Rivers gave it his all in this one but the Clippers never managed to close the gap as the Jazz won their fourth straight. Rivers and all of the Clippers starters should be prime targets in DFS play as they absolutely must win their last three games to have any hope of making the preseason. Rivers will play a lot of minutes and hum on all cylinders in the final three games, which includes a rematch against the Jazz.