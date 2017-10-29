Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team with 20 in loss
Rivers registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 loss to the Pistons.
Sunday's performance might have been the final statement Rivers needed to make to stake a claim for a spot in the starting lineup. Rivers drained six threes in the game, which were the only field goals he converted. If this trend holds, Rivers has thrust himself into fantasy relevance as a starter in arguably the league's biggest surprise thus far. They'll host Golden State on Monday.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Set for X-rays on injured finger•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 16 in Tuesday's start•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Struggles on second unit Thursday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...