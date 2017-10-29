Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team with 20 in loss

Rivers registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 loss to the Pistons.

Sunday's performance might have been the final statement Rivers needed to make to stake a claim for a spot in the starting lineup. Rivers drained six threes in the game, which were the only field goals he converted. If this trend holds, Rivers has thrust himself into fantasy relevance as a starter in arguably the league's biggest surprise thus far. They'll host Golden State on Monday.