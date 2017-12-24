Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team with 38 points in loss
Rivers tallied 38 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt. 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Grizzlies.
Rivers was an absolute scoring machine, but not much good for anything else from a fantasy perspective. He connected on 70 percent of his 20 shots and drilled five threes in the process. The 24-year-old has answered the call to perform on a shaky Clippers team that may be in line for a fire sale in the not-too-distant future, sped on by the season-ending injury to Blake Griffin. Don't expect Rivers to go anywhere as long as his dad is the coach, however. He's averaging career highs in every category this season, and he will undoubtedly be one of the Clipper's primary producers going forward.
