Clippers' Austin Rivers: Likely to play Wednesday

Rivers (elbow) is likely to play in Wednesday's season finale against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Rivers missed Monday's game against the Pelicans with an elbow injury and while the Clippers have been eliminated from the playoffs, it appears the sixth-year guard will give it a go one more time during the 2017-18 season. With Lou Williams (ankle) out, Rivers could see a sizable workload, though he'll still come with plenty of risk as a DFS play considering he's fresh off an injury and playing in a meaningless game. It seems more likely guys like Tyrone Wallace, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwell benefit from Williams' absence.