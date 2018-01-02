Clippers' Austin Rivers: Misses shootaround, remains questionable

Rivers (Achilles) did not participate in morning shootaround and remains questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers sat out Sunday's tilt against the Hornets while nursing a strained right Achilles. He was tentatively considered likely to play Tuesday, but may be feeling more discomfort than expected. If he's ultimately held out once more, C.J. Williams, Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell are all strong candidates to see extended run again.