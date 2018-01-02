Clippers' Austin Rivers: Misses shootaround, remains questionable
Rivers (Achilles) did not participate in morning shootaround and remains questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers sat out Sunday's tilt against the Hornets while nursing a strained right Achilles. He was tentatively considered likely to play Tuesday, but may be feeling more discomfort than expected. If he's ultimately held out once more, C.J. Williams, Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell are all strong candidates to see extended run again.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday, likely to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Considered day-to-day•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will not return Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team with 38 points in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.