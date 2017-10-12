Clippers' Austin Rivers: Not playing Thursday

Rivers (hip) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, The Orange County Register reports.

Rivers also missed the team's last two games with a strained right glute. Patrick Beverley (knee) is going to miss Thursday's game as well, which leaves Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic as the likely replacement starters. With the season less than a week away, it's no surprise that the Clippers are being cautious with Rivers.