Clippers' Austin Rivers: Not playing Thursday
Rivers (hip) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, The Orange County Register reports.
Rivers also missed the team's last two games with a strained right glute. Patrick Beverley (knee) is going to miss Thursday's game as well, which leaves Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic as the likely replacement starters. With the season less than a week away, it's no surprise that the Clippers are being cautious with Rivers.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will not play Tuesay•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 13 points in move to starting five•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores two points in 18 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Game 5 under minutes restriction•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...