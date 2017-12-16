Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Saturday, will play Monday
Rivers (concussion) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against Miami, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
As expected, Rivers will remain out for a second straight game after the concussion kept him out of Friday's loss to the Wizards. His absence Saturday looks to be mostly precautionary, as the Clippers have already stated that he'll return to action Monday in San Antonio.
