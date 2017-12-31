Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday, likely to play Tuesday

Rivers (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

While the Achilles injury isn't considered serious, the Clippers will hold him out Sunday to avoid any additional strain. Rivers is fully expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, so this should just be a one-game layoff. With Rivers out Sunday, Lou Williams should get all the minutes he can handle, while guys like C.J. Williams, Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell could all pick up more minutes in the backcourt as well.